Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 7

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

6:05 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Final Round, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: California vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Boston

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Iowa, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Athens, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford, First Round, Boston

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Washington, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Athens, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, First Round, Boston

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Athens, Ga.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Northwestern, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, First Round, Boston

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Second Round, Athens, Ga.

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (1:15 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — San Diego at N.Y. Yankees

11 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Raed

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Nassr

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal – Leg 2

7 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: New York City FC at Pittsburgh, Round of 32

FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Hamilton, Ontario

10 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Houston at Phoenix Rising, Round of 32

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

