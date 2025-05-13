Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 14

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 14
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Sweden, Group A, Stockholm
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Athletics at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: AC Milan vs. Bologna, Final, Rome
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at St. Louis City
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
