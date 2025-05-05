Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 6 BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:50 a.m. FS2 — 2025…

Tuesday, May 6

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Italy, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Chile, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. Brazil, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Spain, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Second Round, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Georgia, First Round, Athens, Ga.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Mississippi, First Round, Athens, Ga.

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, First Round, Athens, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Semifinal – Leg 2

10 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Portland at Tacoma, Round of 32

FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC, Langford, British Columbia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

