Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 6

Tuesday, May 6
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Italy, Group D, Victoria, Mahe
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Chile, Group C, Victoria, Mahe
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. Brazil, Group D, Victoria, Mahe
12:20 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Spain, Group C, Victoria, Mahe
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Louisville
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Second Round, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Georgia, First Round, Athens, Ga.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Mississippi, First Round, Athens, Ga.
7 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, First Round, Athens, Ga.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — San Diego at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Semifinal – Leg 2
10 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Portland at Tacoma, Round of 32
FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC, Langford, British Columbia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
