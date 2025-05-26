Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 27 COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S) 1 p.m. GOLF — NCAA…

Tuesday, May 27

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Quarterfinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Semifinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Medicine Hat vs. London, Rimouski, Quebec

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Washington at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 4

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Singles, Doubles

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

