Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 27

Tuesday, May 27
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Quarterfinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Semifinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.
HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Medicine Hat vs. London, Rimouski, Quebec
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Washington at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 4
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Round Singles, Doubles
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
Noon
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
