Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 13

Tuesday, May 13

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Latvia, Group A, Stockholm

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. France, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Coventry City at Sunderland, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

