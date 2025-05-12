Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 13

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, May 13
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Latvia, Group A, Stockholm
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. France, Group A, Stockholm
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Coventry City at Sunderland, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Round of 16
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16
