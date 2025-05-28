Sports on TV for Thursday, May 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Brisbane

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. Florida, Game 1, Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, Game 3, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Oregon vs. UCLA, Game 4, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, First Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

Noon

USA — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Athletics at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 5

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Panama, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Nicaragua, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

6 a.m. (Friday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Chicago

