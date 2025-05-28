Sports on TV for Thursday, May 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Brisbane
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. Florida, Game 1, Oklahoma City
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, Game 3, Oklahoma City
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: Oregon vs. UCLA, Game 4, Oklahoma City
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, First Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria
Noon
USA — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Athletics at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 5
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Panama, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Nicaragua, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
Noon
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles
6 a.m. (Friday)
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Chicago
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.