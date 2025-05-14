Sports on TV for Thursday, May 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
CHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — CHL Playoffs: Oshawa at London, Championship, Game 5
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.
BTN — Northwestern at UCLA
FS1 — Oregon at Iowa
SECN — LSU at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas
10 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Washington
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn at Northwestern, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Florida, Quarterfinal
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Boston College, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at North Carolina, Quarterfinal
GOLF
Noon
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Austria, Group A, Stockholm
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Baltimore (12:35 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Texas (8:05 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 5
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Semifinal; Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Semifinal; Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal
_____
