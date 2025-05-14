Sports on TV for Thursday, May 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 15 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

CHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — CHL Playoffs: Oshawa at London, Championship, Game 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

BTN — Northwestern at UCLA

FS1 — Oregon at Iowa

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

10 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Washington

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn at Northwestern, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Florida, Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Boston College, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at North Carolina, Quarterfinal

GOLF

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Austria, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Baltimore (12:35 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Texas (8:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 5

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Semifinal; Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Semifinal; Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.