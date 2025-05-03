Sports on TV for Sunday, May 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 4
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
Noon
CBS — ABB Formula E: The Monaco E-Prix – Round 6, Monaco
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Kriol Star, Diamniadio, Senegal
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. El Salvador, Group D, Victoria, Mahe
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Senegal, Group C, Victoria, Mahe
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Italy, Group D, Victoria, Mahe
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Chile, Group C, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas (Junior Featherweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate vs. Boston U., Championship, West Point, N.Y.
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Duke, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Cornell, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Iona vs. Fairfield, Championship, Emmitsburg, Md.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Nebraska
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
BTN — Northwestern at UCLA
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
BTN — Michigan St. at Oregon
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Boston (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit a L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Monza
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Sacramento at Oakland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY
SWIMMING
9 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Miami
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Vegas
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Brazil National Team at Indiana
