Sports on TV for Sunday, May 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, May 4 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. FS1 — NTT IndyCar…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 4

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

Noon

CBS — ABB Formula E: The Monaco E-Prix – Round 6, Monaco

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Kriol Star, Diamniadio, Senegal

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. El Salvador, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Senegal, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Italy, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Chile, Group C, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas (Junior Featherweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate vs. Boston U., Championship, West Point, N.Y.

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Duke, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Cornell, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Iona vs. Fairfield, Championship, Emmitsburg, Md.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

BTN — Northwestern at UCLA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan St. at Oregon

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Boston (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit a L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Monza

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Sacramento at Oakland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY

SWIMMING

9 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Miami

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Vegas

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Brazil National Team at Indiana

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.