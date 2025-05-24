Sports on TV for Sunday, May 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, May 25 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS1 — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 25

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Tissot Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, Towcester, United Kingdom

9 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco (F1 Kids)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.

NBATV — Al Ahli Tripoli vs. Made By Ball Basketball, Kigali, Rwanda

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Nairobi City Thunder vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lynchburg, Va.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala. (UmpCast)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Championship, Foxborough, Mass.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Rimouski vs. London, Rimouski, Quebec

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FS1 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. Stade de Reims, Final, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

11 a.m.

CNBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United

NBC — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

SYFY — English Premier League: Arsenal at Southampton

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest

2 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at York United FC

5 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Cavalry FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Singles

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at Houston

