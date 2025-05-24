Sports on TV for Sunday, May 25

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, May 25
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Tissot Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, Towcester, United Kingdom
9 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco (F1 Kids)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France
12:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.
NBATV — Al Ahli Tripoli vs. Made By Ball Basketball, Kigali, Rwanda
11:30 a.m.
NBATV — Nairobi City Thunder vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Kigali, Rwanda
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lynchburg, Va.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala. (UmpCast)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Championship, Foxborough, Mass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Rimouski vs. London, Rimouski, Quebec
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
FS1 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. Stade de Reims, Final, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
11 a.m.
CNBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United
NBC — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
SYFY — English Premier League: Arsenal at Southampton
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest
2 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at York United FC
5 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Cavalry FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Round Singles
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
Noon
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
UFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — D.C. at Houston
