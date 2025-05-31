Sports on TV for Sunday, June 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, June 1 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 1

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

12:30 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Shanghai E-Prix – Round 11, Shanghai

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

6 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9 Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Washington at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver Whitecaps at Cruz Azul, Final

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. U.S., Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Guyana vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Juniors

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

1:30 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

6 a.m. (Monday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Philadelphia

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at San Antonio

3 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.