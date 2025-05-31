Sports on TV for Sunday, June 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 1
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany
12:30 p.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Shanghai E-Prix – Round 11, Shanghai
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany
6 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9 Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Washington at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver Whitecaps at Cruz Azul, Final
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. U.S., Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Guyana vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Juniors
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
Noon
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
1:30 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors
6 a.m. (Monday)
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Philadelphia
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Arlington at San Antonio
3 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Memphis
