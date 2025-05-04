Sports on TV for Monday, May 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 5 BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:50 a.m. FS2 — 2025…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 5

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belarus vs. Guatemala, Group A, Victoria, Mahe

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Mauritania, Group B, Victoria, Mahe

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Seychelles, Group A, Victoria, Mahe

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. Portugal, Group B, Victoria, Mahe

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: First Round, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Easter Conference Semifinal: New York at at Boston, Game 1

TRUTV — Easter Conference Semifinal: New York at at Boston, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN —Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.