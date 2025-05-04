Sports on TV for Monday, May 5

(All times Eastern)
Monday, May 5
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belarus vs. Guatemala, Group A, Victoria, Mahe
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Mauritania, Group B, Victoria, Mahe
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Seychelles, Group A, Victoria, Mahe
12:20 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. Portugal, Group B, Victoria, Mahe
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: First Round, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Easter Conference Semifinal: New York at at Boston, Game 1
TRUTV — Easter Conference Semifinal: New York at at Boston, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN —Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace
