Sports on TV for Monday, May 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 12
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group B, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Sweden, Group A, Stockholm
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 NBA Draft Lottery: From New York
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 4
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Orobah at Al Hilal
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Al Okhdood
3 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Bristol City at Sheffield United, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Round of 16
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.