Sports on TV for May 26 – June 1

Monday, May 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball Selection Show

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Individual National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final, Foxborough, Mass.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Kansas City (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 4

ESPN2 — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 4 (InsightCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4

Tuesday, May 27

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Quarterfinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Semifinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Washington at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 4

Wednesday, May 28

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, First Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Washington at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville at Columbus

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Washington

Thursday, May 29

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, First Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

Noon

USA — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Athletics at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Chicago

Friday, May 30

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

Noon

USA — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Boston at Atlanta

10:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at D.C.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

Saturday, May 31

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Third Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

5:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Maryland vs. Utah, Albany, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber (Flyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle

10 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Milan, Final, Munich

UFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Michigan

Sunday, June 1

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit

6 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9 Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver Whitecaps at Cruz Azul, Final

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at San Antonio

3 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

