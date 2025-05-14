Sports on TV for May 19 – 25

Adv17-18
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 19
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: First Round, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Dallas
_____
Tuesday, May 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.
10:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
9 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Second Round, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Mets at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana
_____
Wednesday, May 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.
10:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Arlington, Texas
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Arlington, Texas
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
9 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Arlington, Texas
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Final Round, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Washington (6:45 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Texas at N.Y. Yankees
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Final: TBD
_____
Thursday, May 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Final: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Yankees (12:35 p.m.) OR San Diego at Toronto (1:05 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Atlanta
_____
Friday, May 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
11 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Carb Day Final Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Pit Stop Competition, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FS1 — Arca Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Boston (7:10 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
8:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Arizona at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Miami at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Final: TBD
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at San Antonio
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Minnesota
10 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Seattle
_____
Saturday, May 24
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The BetMGM 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Playoffs Championship, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL Playoffs: Saskatchewan at Buffalo, Finals, Game 3 (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Boston
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets OR Cleveland at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Angels (10:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: TBA
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The German Cup: Arminia Bielefeld vs. VfB Stuttgart, Final, Berlin
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at San Diego
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Arlington at Memphis
3 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — New York at Indiana
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Atlanta
_____
Sunday, May 25
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco (F1 Kids)
10 a.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Pre-Race, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
Noon
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Foxborough, Mass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: TBA
UFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — D.C. at Houston
_____
