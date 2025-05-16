Sports on TV for May 19 – 25

Adv17-18 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 19 AUTO RACING 1 p.m. FS1 — NTT…

Adv17-18

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 19

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: First Round, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Dallas

Tuesday, May 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

9 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Second Round, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

Wednesday, May 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Arlington, Texas

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Arlington, Texas

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

9 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Arlington, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Final Round, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Texas at N.Y. Yankees

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

Thursday, May 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Yankees (12:35 p.m.) OR San Diego at Toronto (1:05 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Atlanta

Friday, May 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Carb Day Final Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Pit Stop Competition, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FS1 — Arca Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

8:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Arizona at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Miami at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at San Antonio

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Minnesota

10 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Seattle

Saturday, May 24

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The BetMGM 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: Playoffs Championship, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL Playoffs: Saskatchewan at Buffalo, Finals, Game 3 (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets OR Cleveland at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Angels (10:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: TBA

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Arminia Bielefeld vs. VfB Stuttgart, Final, Berlin

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at San Diego

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at Memphis

3 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — New York at Indiana

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Atlanta

Sunday, May 25

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco (F1 Kids)

10 a.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Pre-Race, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

Noon

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Foxborough, Mass.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: TBA

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at Houston

