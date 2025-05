Sports on TV for May 12 – 18

Adv10-11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 12 MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional…

Adv10-11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 12

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit OR St. Louis at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 4

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4

_____

Tuesday, May 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 4

_____

Wednesday, May 14

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at St. Louis City

_____

Thursday, May 15

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

FS1 — Oregon at Iowa

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

GOLF

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 5 (If Necessary)

_____

Friday, May 16

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

GOLF

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Houston at Texas

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Seattle at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at San Antonio

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Golden State

_____

Saturday, May 17

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Window World 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

3 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

NBC — The 150th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Boston OR Minnesota at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Cincinnati at Columbus

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Bay

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games, Atlanta

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Birmingham at St. Louis OR Michigan at Houston

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Indiana

_____

Sunday, May 18

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The AWS Made in Italy Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:15 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Athletics Relays: From Guangzhou, China

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at D.C.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.