Sports on TV for May 10 – 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast
1:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The France Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Le Mans, France
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
2:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3:10 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5:40 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7 p.m.
USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 17/Championship Round, Salt Lake City
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Heart of Health Care 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Belarus vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Allen Park, Mich.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charley Suarez (Junior Lightweights), San Diego
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Auburn
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
7 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Illinois
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at North Carolina, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Towson at Princeton, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Colgate at Penn St., First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown at Duke, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa Fla.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bowling Green, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston
ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Troy, Ala.
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, West Lafayette, Ind.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Villanova, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Athens, Ga.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Villanova, Pa. (If Necessary)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Third Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Third Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Third Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Stockholm
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Switzerland, Group B, Herning, Denmark
6 a.m. (Sunday)
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group B, Herning, Denmark
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 315 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Montreal
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 315 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Montreal
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (4:05 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets OR San Francisco at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 3
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR: Houston at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Como
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at SV Werder Bremen
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at AFC Bournemouth
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:50 p.m.
ABC — NWSL: Washington at Chicago
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at San Diego
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
7 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletic Relays: Day 1, Guangzhou, China (Taped)
UFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Arlington
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 11
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Michelin Grand Prix of France, Le Mans, France
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lugo, Spain
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles (Taped)
BOWLING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Ohio St., First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Air Force at Maryland, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Syracuse, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Albany (NY) at Cornell, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
Noon
FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group B, Herning, Denmark
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Norway, Group B, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Texas at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United
9:15 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leicester City at Nottingham Forest
10 a.m.
ESPN — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Barcelona
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como
12:50 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Kansas City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
7 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletic Relays: Day 2, Guangzhou, China (Taped)
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Houston at Birmingham
3 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Memphis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoff: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.