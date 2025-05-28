Sports on TV for June 2 – 8

Adv31-01 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 2 COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon ESPNU — NCAA Tournament:…

Monday, June 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

Tuesday, June 3

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at Athletics

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, St. Louis

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, St. Louis

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Seattle

Wednesday, June 4

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live)

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR: Chicago at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

Noon

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Munich

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: West Ham United vs. Villarreal, Cary, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD vs. The CONCAFA SC, Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Washington

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Phoenix

Thursday, June 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, First Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: TBD, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: West Ham United vs. Tenfifteen FC, Cary, N.C.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Semifinal, Munich

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Seleccion Potrero vs. Certified Lions FC, Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Wrexham Red Dragons vs. The CONCACAF SC, Cary, N.C.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris

9 a.m.

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

11:30 a.m.

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

Friday, June 6

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live) (If Necessary)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, First Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Second Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Arizona at Cincinnati

APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

Noon

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

1 p.m.

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Connecticut

9:30 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Dallas

Saturday, June 7

AUTO RACING

Noon

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Motocross Championship: Round 20, Lakewood, Colo.

8:15 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos (Lightweights), Norfolk, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6:30 p.m.

FOX — The 157th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Utah at Boston

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 316 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Boston at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at NJ/NY

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at Bay

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

Noon

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Golden State

8 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at Chicago

Sunday, June 8

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Firekeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: TBD, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Nations League: TBD, Final, Munich

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

9 a.m.

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Birmingham

6 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at St. Louis

