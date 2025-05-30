Sports on TV for June 2 – 8

Adv31-01
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
_____
Tuesday, June 3
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
TBS — Minnesota at Athletics
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, St. Louis
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, St. Louis
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Indiana
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Seattle
_____
Wednesday, June 4
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live)
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR: Chicago at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
Noon
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Munich
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: West Ham United vs. Villarreal, Cary, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD vs. The CONCAFA SC, Cary, N.C.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Washington
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Phoenix
_____
Thursday, June 5
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, First Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: TBD, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: West Ham United vs. Tenfifteen FC, Cary, N.C.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Semifinal, Munich
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Seleccion Potrero vs. Certified Lions FC, Cary, N.C.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Wrexham Red Dragons vs. The CONCACAF SC, Cary, N.C.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Finals, Paris
9 a.m.
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
11:30 a.m.
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
_____
Friday, June 6
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live) (If Necessary)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, First Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Second Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Arizona at Cincinnati
APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
Noon
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 32
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: TBD, Cary, N.C.
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
1 p.m.
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Atlanta at Connecticut
9:30 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Dallas
_____
Saturday, June 7
AUTO RACING
Noon
FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Motocross Championship: Round 20, Lakewood, Colo.
8:15 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos (Lightweights), Norfolk, Va.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6:30 p.m.
FOX — The 157th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Utah at Boston
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 316 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Boston at N.Y. Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at NJ/NY
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at Bay
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
Noon
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Golden State
8 p.m.
CBS — Indiana at Chicago
_____
Sunday, June 8
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Firekeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, The International, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: TBD, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Nations League: TBD, Final, Munich
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
9 a.m.
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
UFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Birmingham
6 p.m.
FOX — D.C. at St. Louis
_____
