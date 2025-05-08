Sports on TV for Friday, May 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
11 a.m.
FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Texas
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. FAU, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, West Lafayette, Ind.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Villanova, Pa.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, West Lafayette, Ind.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Second Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czechia, Group B, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. U.S., Group B, Herning, Denmark
6 a.m. (Saturday)
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm
MLB BASEBALL
6:45 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Washington
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 3
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship Playoff: Sunderland at Coventry, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — D.C. at San Antonio
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Indy vs. Omaha, Semifinal, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Orlando vs. Atlanta, Semifinal, Las Vegas
