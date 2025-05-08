Sports on TV for Friday, May 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

11 a.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Texas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. FAU, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Villanova, Pa.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Second Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czechia, Group B, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. U.S., Group B, Herning, Denmark

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship Playoff: Sunderland at Coventry, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at San Antonio

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Indy vs. Omaha, Semifinal, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Orlando vs. Atlanta, Semifinal, Las Vegas

