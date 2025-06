Sports on TV for Friday, May 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 30 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

2 p.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Detroit, Detroit

3 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit

4:05 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5:10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Holy Cross at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Florida, Conway Regional, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. West Virginia, Clemson Regional, Clemson, S.C.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Binghamton at Georgia, Athens Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Bethune-Cookman at Florida St., Tallahassee Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Alabama, Hattiesburg Regional, Hattiesburg, Miss.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal vs. TCU, Corvallis Regional, Corvallis, Ore.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: UALR at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional

6 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: SC-Upstate at Clemson, Clemson Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Duke, Athens Regional, Athens, Ga.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Miami (Ohio) at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. at Vanderbilt, Nashville Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. UC Irvine, Los Angeles Regional, Los Angeles

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah Valley at Oregon, Eugene Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Second Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

Noon

USA — LPGA Tour: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Miami (7:10 p.m.)

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Boston at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Washington at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

10:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Portugal, Group C, Wembley, England

4:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Netherlands, Group A, Bremen, Germany (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

1:30 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at D.C.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

