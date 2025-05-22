Sports on TV for Friday, May 23

(All times Eastern)
Friday, May 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn
6 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
11 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Carb Day Final Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Pit Stop Competition, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3:35 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
4:40 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Arca Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP League: Week 1, Palm Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Indiana, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Oregon vs. Nebraska, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Gainesville Super Regional, Game 1
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA at South Carolina, Columbia Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Texas Tech, Tallahassee Super Regional, Game 2, Tallahassee, Fla.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Arkansas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Clemson, Austin Super Regional, Game 2, Austin, Texas
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty at Oregon, Eugene Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski, Rimouski, Quebec
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Boston (7:10 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
8:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Arizona at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Miami at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta
11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Pacific Four Series: New Zealand vs. U.S., Auckland, New Zealand
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Semifinals
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at San Antonio
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Minnesota
10 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Seattle
