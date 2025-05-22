Sports on TV for Friday, May 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 23 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Carb Day Final Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Pit Stop Competition, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3:35 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

4:40 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Arca Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: Week 1, Palm Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Indiana, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Oregon vs. Nebraska, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Gainesville Super Regional, Game 1

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA at South Carolina, Columbia Super Regional, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Texas Tech, Tallahassee Super Regional, Game 2, Tallahassee, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Arkansas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Clemson, Austin Super Regional, Game 2, Austin, Texas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty at Oregon, Eugene Super Regional, Game 1

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski, Rimouski, Quebec

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

8:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Arizona at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Miami at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific Four Series: New Zealand vs. U.S., Auckland, New Zealand

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at San Antonio

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Minnesota

10 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Seattle

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.