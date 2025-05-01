Sports on TV for Friday, May 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 11 p.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Adelaide

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

4:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Oman, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. Tahiti, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. El Salvador, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Arkansas

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Florida vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: California vs. Texas, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Boise St. vs. Stanford, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Cal Poly, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Army, Semifinal,

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Harvard vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lafayette vs. Boston U., Semifinal, West Point, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Florida

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at UCLA

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf Korea: Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla-Sutherland

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Semifinal

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Semifinal

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at St. Louis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ION — Preseason: Dallas at Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ION — Preseason: Brazil National Team at Chicago

