Sports on TV for Friday, May 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Adelaide
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
4:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Oman, Group D, Victoria, Mahe
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. Tahiti, Group C, Victoria, Mahe
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. El Salvador, Group C, Victoria, Mahe
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Arkansas
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Florida vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: California vs. Texas, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Boise St. vs. Stanford, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Cal Poly, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Army, Semifinal,
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Harvard vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lafayette vs. Boston U., Semifinal, West Point, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Nebraska
6 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Florida
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at UCLA
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf Korea: Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 6
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla-Sutherland
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Semifinal
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Semifinal
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Arlington at St. Louis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ION — Preseason: Dallas at Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ION — Preseason: Brazil National Team at Chicago
