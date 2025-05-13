Sports court rejects appeal from Uruguay players who clashed with fans at Copa America game in US

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sport’s highest court rejected an appeal by five Uruguay players against their bans for clashing with…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sport’s highest court rejected an appeal by five Uruguay players against their bans for clashing with fans after a Copa America semifinal in North Carolina last year, dismissing their claim that they acted in self defense to protect their families.

Five Uruguay players, including Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo and Atletico Madrid defender José María Giménez, were banned for between three and five games by South American soccer body CONMEBOL after the brawl.

The players had clashed with fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after a 1-0 loss to Colombia last July. Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Napoli defender Mathías Olivera also were involved and later banned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday its judges dismissed appeals by the players and the Uruguayan soccer federation.

“The panel found that in this case, the principle of self-defense does not apply and that the conduct of the players constituted a voluntary, violent and unjustified action,” the court said in a statement.

Núñez should now be suspended when Uruguay resumes World Cup qualifying games at Paraguay on June 5 and hosts Venezuela five days later.

Coached by Marcelo Bielsa, the team is on track to qualify for the 2026 tournament and return to the U.S., which will co-host the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

Uruguay is third in the standings in the 10-team South American qualifying group with four rounds left, six points ahead of seventh-placed Venezuela.

The top six in the final standings in September advance directly to the World Cup and the seventh-place team enters an intercontinental playoff in March next year.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.