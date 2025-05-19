Sports betting roundup: Game 7s and PGA Championship highlight weekend of sports

The NBA and NHL playoffs are on to the conference finals after a pair of Game 7s on Sunday. And…

The NBA and NHL playoffs are on to the conference finals after a pair of Game 7s on Sunday.

And there was also the PGA Championship, where Scottie Scheffler won the third major of his career. Although he was briefly tied with Jon Rahm during the final round, Scheffler ran away from the rest of the field on the back nine, finishing at 11 under and winning by five shots.

Trends of the Week

The Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in the NHL’s Game 7. Florida was -140 on the moneyline at the BetMGM Sportsbook and took in 37% of the bets and 57% of the money. The over-under closed at five, and 62% of the bets and 51% of the money were on the under.

In the NBA, despite trailing in the first half, Oklahoma City blew out Denver 125-93. The Thunder closed as 8.5-point favorites and only took in 25% of the bets and 52% of the money.

At the PGA Championship, Scheffler opened with odds to be the outright winner at +450, and despite trailing by five strokes after the first round, he was +350 to win. After the second round, he improved to +200, and entering the final round with a three-shot lead, he was -400.

In the WNBA on Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were 8.5-point favorites over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. The Fever easily covered, winning 93-58, and Clark recorded a triple-double. Indiana took in 69% of the bets and 83% of the money to cover the spread.

Upset of the Week

The New York Knicks blew out the Boston Celtics 119-81 in Friday’s Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. New York was +1400 to win the series 4-2.

Coming Up

The NBA Western Conference finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder begins Tuesday, while the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and Indian Pacers begins Wednesday.

New York is -160 to win the series and is taking in 39% of the bets and 76% of the handle. Meanwhile, the Thunder are -350 and are taking in 18% of the bets and 42% of the handle.

