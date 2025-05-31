Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 31, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -168 Chicago White Sox +142
at TORONTO -198 Athletics +166
at CLEVELAND -174 LA Angels +146
at KANSAS CITY -148 Detroit +126
at HOUSTON -205 Tampa Bay +172
at SEATTLE -134 Minnesota +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Milwaukee +150
at N.Y METS -420 Colorado +330
San Francisco -130 at MIAMI +110
at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Cincinnati +142
at ARIZONA -188 Washington +158
at SAN DIEGO -240 Pittsburgh +198

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -168 St. Louis +142
Boston -132 at ATLANTA +112
at LA DODGERS -174 N.Y Yankees +146

