MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -168 Chicago White Sox +142 at TORONTO -198 Athletics +166…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-168
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|at TORONTO
|-198
|Athletics
|+166
|at CLEVELAND
|-174
|LA Angels
|+146
|at KANSAS CITY
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|at HOUSTON
|-205
|Tampa Bay
|+172
|at SEATTLE
|-134
|Minnesota
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-178
|Milwaukee
|+150
|at N.Y METS
|-420
|Colorado
|+330
|San Francisco
|-130
|at MIAMI
|+110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-168
|Cincinnati
|+142
|at ARIZONA
|-188
|Washington
|+158
|at SAN DIEGO
|-240
|Pittsburgh
|+198
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-168
|St. Louis
|+142
|Boston
|-132
|at ATLANTA
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|-174
|N.Y Yankees
|+146
