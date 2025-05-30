MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -235 Chicago White Sox +194 at TORONTO -164 Athletics +138…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -235 Chicago White Sox +194 at TORONTO -164 Athletics +138 at CLEVELAND -136 LA Angels +116 at HOUSTON -162 Tampa Bay +136 Detroit -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 at SEATTLE -152 Minnesota +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -172 Cincinnati +144 at PHILADELPHIA -144 Milwaukee +122 at N.Y METS -375 Colorado +300 San Francisco -184 at MIAMI +154 at ARIZONA -220 Washington +184 at SAN DIEGO -198 Pittsburgh +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -162 Boston +136 at TEXAS OFF St. Louis OFF N.Y Yankees -132 at LA DODGERS +112

