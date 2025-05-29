Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 29, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -235 Chicago White Sox +194
at TORONTO -164 Athletics +138
at CLEVELAND -136 LA Angels +116
at HOUSTON -162 Tampa Bay +136
Detroit -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
at SEATTLE -152 Minnesota +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -172 Cincinnati +144
at PHILADELPHIA -144 Milwaukee +122
at N.Y METS -375 Colorado +300
San Francisco -186 at MIAMI +156
at ARIZONA -220 Washington +184
at SAN DIEGO -198 Pittsburgh +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -162 Boston +136
at TEXAS OFF St. Louis OFF
N.Y Yankees -132 at LA DODGERS +112

