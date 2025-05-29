MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -235 Chicago White Sox +194 at TORONTO -164 Athletics +138…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-235
|Chicago White Sox
|+194
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Athletics
|+138
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|LA Angels
|+116
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|Tampa Bay
|+136
|Detroit
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-152
|Minnesota
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-172
|Cincinnati
|+144
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+122
|at N.Y METS
|-375
|Colorado
|+300
|San Francisco
|-186
|at MIAMI
|+156
|at ARIZONA
|-220
|Washington
|+184
|at SAN DIEGO
|-198
|Pittsburgh
|+166
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Boston
|+136
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-132
|at LA DODGERS
|+112
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.