NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (220½) Minnesota MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (220½) Minnesota

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at HOUSTON -240 Athletics +198 at TEXAS -168 Toronto +142 N.Y Yankees -162 at LA ANGELS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -124 at ARIZONA +106 at SAN DIEGO -162 Miami +136 at PHILADELPHIA -162 Atlanta +136 at CHICAGO CUBS -350 Colorado +280

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -250 Chicago White Sox +205 at MILWAUKEE -148 Boston +126 LA Dodgers -154 at CLEVELAND +130 San Francisco -110 at DETROIT -106 St. Louis -118 at BALTIMORE +100 Cincinnati -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 at SEATTLE -210 Washington +176

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -132 at CAROLINA +110

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.