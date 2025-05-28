NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (220½) Minnesota MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|8½
|(220½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-240
|Athletics
|+198
|at TEXAS
|-168
|Toronto
|+142
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at LA ANGELS
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-124
|at ARIZONA
|+106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|Atlanta
|+136
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-350
|Colorado
|+280
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-250
|Chicago White Sox
|+205
|at MILWAUKEE
|-148
|Boston
|+126
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at CLEVELAND
|+130
|San Francisco
|-110
|at DETROIT
|-106
|St. Louis
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|at SEATTLE
|-210
|Washington
|+176
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-132
|at CAROLINA
|+110
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
