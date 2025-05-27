Live Radio
NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY (220½) Minnesota

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at HOUSTON -126 Athletics +108
at TEXAS OFF Toronto OFF
N.Y Yankees -162 at LA ANGELS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -124 at ARIZONA +106
at SAN DIEGO -162 Miami +136
at PHILADELPHIA -162 Atlanta +136
at CHICAGO CUBS -350 Colorado +280

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -250 Chicago White Sox +205
at MILWAUKEE -148 Boston +126
LA Dodgers -154 at CLEVELAND +130
San Francisco -110 at DETROIT -106
St. Louis -118 at BALTIMORE +100
Cincinnati -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
at SEATTLE -210 Washington +176

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -132 at CAROLINA +110

