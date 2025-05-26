NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2½ (220½) New York MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|2½
|(220½)
|New York
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+102
|at TEXAS
|-162
|Toronto
|+136
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Athletics
|+176
|N.Y Yankees
|-186
|at LA ANGELS
|+156
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-330
|Colorado
|+265
|at ARIZONA
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|at SAN DIEGO
|-172
|Miami
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-134
|at CLEVELAND
|+114
|St. Louis
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|San Francisco
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|at N.Y METS
|-275
|Chicago White Sox
|+225
|Boston
|-120
|at MILWAUKEE
|+102
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-144
|Washington
|+122
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-160
|Dallas
|+132
