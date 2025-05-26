Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 26, 2025, 11:55 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (220½) New York

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -120 at TAMPA BAY +102
at TEXAS -162 Toronto +136
at HOUSTON -210 Athletics +176
N.Y Yankees -186 at LA ANGELS +156

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102
at CHICAGO CUBS -330 Colorado +265
at ARIZONA -250 Pittsburgh +205
at SAN DIEGO -172 Miami +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -134 at CLEVELAND +114
St. Louis -112 at BALTIMORE -104
San Francisco -116 at DETROIT -102
at N.Y METS -275 Chicago White Sox +225
Boston -120 at MILWAUKEE +102
Cincinnati -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
at SEATTLE -144 Washington +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -160 Dallas +132

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

