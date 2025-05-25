Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 25, 2025, 11:10 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City 3 (218½) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -152 Toronto +128
at TAMPA BAY -124 Minnesota +106
N.Y Yankees -164 at LA ANGELS +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -350 Colorado +280
at ARIZONA -180 Pittsburgh +152
at SAN DIEGO -138 Miami +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -110 at DETROIT -106
Boston -156 at MILWAUKEE +132
St. Louis OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
at N.Y METS -295 Chicago White Sox +240
Cincinnati -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
LA Dodgers -186 at CLEVELAND +156

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -176 Carolina +146

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

