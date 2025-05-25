NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 3 (218½) at MINNESOTA MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|3
|(218½)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-152
|Toronto
|+128
|at TAMPA BAY
|-124
|Minnesota
|+106
|N.Y Yankees
|-164
|at LA ANGELS
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-350
|Colorado
|+280
|at ARIZONA
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+152
|at SAN DIEGO
|-138
|Miami
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-110
|at DETROIT
|-106
|Boston
|-156
|at MILWAUKEE
|+132
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-295
|Chicago White Sox
|+240
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-186
|at CLEVELAND
|+156
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-176
|Carolina
|+146
