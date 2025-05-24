Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 24, 2025, 10:55 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 2 (223) New York

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -240 Cleveland +198
at BOSTON -130 Baltimore +110
Toronto -112 at TAMPA BAY -104
Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -102
Texas -138 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +118
Seattle -126 at HOUSTON +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -152 at WASHINGTON +128
Milwaukee -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
Chicago Cubs -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at ST. LOUIS -126 Arizona +108
at ATLANTA -134 San Diego +114
at N.Y METS -136 LA Dodgers +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -310 at COLORADO +250
Philadelphia -168 at ATHLETICS +142
at LA ANGELS -130 Miami +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -164 Dallas +136

