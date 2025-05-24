NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2 (223) New York MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2 (223) New York

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -240 Cleveland +198 at BOSTON -130 Baltimore +110 Toronto -112 at TAMPA BAY -104 Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Texas -138 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +118 Seattle -126 at HOUSTON +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -152 at WASHINGTON +128 Milwaukee -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 Chicago Cubs -112 at CINCINNATI -104 at ST. LOUIS -126 Arizona +108 at ATLANTA -134 San Diego +114 at N.Y METS -136 LA Dodgers +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -310 at COLORADO +250 Philadelphia -168 at ATHLETICS +142 at LA ANGELS -130 Miami +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -164 Dallas +136

