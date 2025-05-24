NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2 (223) New York MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|2
|(223)
|New York
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-240
|Cleveland
|+198
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|Toronto
|-112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-104
|Kansas City
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|Texas
|-138
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+118
|Seattle
|-126
|at HOUSTON
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-152
|at WASHINGTON
|+128
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-134
|San Diego
|+114
|at N.Y METS
|-136
|LA Dodgers
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-310
|at COLORADO
|+250
|Philadelphia
|-168
|at ATHLETICS
|+142
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Miami
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-164
|Dallas
|+136
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.