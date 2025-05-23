NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 2½ (218) at MINNESOTA MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|2½
|(218)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Kansas City
|-122
|at MINNESOTA
|+104
|Texas
|-174
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+146
|Seattle
|-116
|at HOUSTON
|-102
|Baltimore
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Toronto
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|San Francisco
|-136
|at WASHINGTON
|+116
|Milwaukee
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|San Diego
|-122
|at ATLANTA
|+104
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-330
|at COLORADO
|+265
|Philadelphia
|-174
|at ATHLETICS
|+146
|at LA ANGELS
|-168
|Miami
|+142
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-152
|Carolina
|+126
