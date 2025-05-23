Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 23, 2025, 11:10 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City (218) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -120 at BOSTON +102
Kansas City -122 at MINNESOTA +104
Texas -174 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +146
Seattle -116 at HOUSTON -102
Baltimore -120 at BOSTON +102
Toronto -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
San Francisco -136 at WASHINGTON +116
Milwaukee -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
Chicago Cubs -120 at CINCINNATI +102
San Diego -122 at ATLANTA +104
LA Dodgers -118 at N.Y METS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -330 at COLORADO +265
Philadelphia -174 at ATHLETICS +146
at LA ANGELS -168 Miami +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -152 Carolina +126

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up