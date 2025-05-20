NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (224) Indiana MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|4½
|(224)
|Indiana
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|Cleveland
|+102
|Houston
|-142
|at TAMPA BAY
|+120
|Seattle
|-142
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|Cleveland
|+102
|Texas
|-116
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-102
|at ATHLETICS
|-152
|LA Angels
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-130
|at PITTSBURGH
|+110
|Chicago Cubs
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|Atlanta
|-162
|at WASHINGTON
|+136
|Philadelphia
|-220
|at COLORADO
|+184
|at LA DODGERS
|-138
|Arizona
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-124
|Baltimore
|+106
|Detroit
|-112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Kansas City
|+116
|at BOSTON
|-144
|N.Y Mets
|+122
|at TORONTO
|-148
|San Diego
|+126
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-128
|Edmonton
|+106
