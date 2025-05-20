Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 20, 2025, 9:10 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (224) Indiana

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -120 Cleveland +102
Houston -142 at TAMPA BAY +120
Seattle -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120
at MINNESOTA -120 Cleveland +102
Texas -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102
at ATHLETICS -152 LA Angels +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -130 at PITTSBURGH +110
Chicago Cubs -132 at MIAMI +112
Atlanta -162 at WASHINGTON +136
Philadelphia -220 at COLORADO +184
at LA DODGERS -138 Arizona +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -124 Baltimore +106
Detroit -112 at ST. LOUIS -104
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Kansas City +116
at BOSTON -144 N.Y Mets +122
at TORONTO -148 San Diego +126

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -128 Edmonton +106

