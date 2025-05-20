NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (224) Indiana MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (224) Indiana

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -120 Cleveland +102 Houston -142 at TAMPA BAY +120 Seattle -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120 at MINNESOTA -120 Cleveland +102 Texas -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102 at ATHLETICS -152 LA Angels +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -130 at PITTSBURGH +110 Chicago Cubs -132 at MIAMI +112 Atlanta -162 at WASHINGTON +136 Philadelphia -220 at COLORADO +184 at LA DODGERS -138 Arizona +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -124 Baltimore +106 Detroit -112 at ST. LOUIS -104 at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Kansas City +116 at BOSTON -144 N.Y Mets +122 at TORONTO -148 San Diego +126

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -128 Edmonton +106

