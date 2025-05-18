MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Houston +110 Seattle -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Houston
|+110
|Seattle
|-205
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+172
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
|at ATHLETICS
|-126
|LA Angels
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-174
|at MIAMI
|+146
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|Philadelphia
|-270
|at COLORADO
|+220
|at LA DODGERS
|-136
|Arizona
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-142
|at BOSTON
|+120
|Baltimore
|-116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-158
|Detroit
|+134
|Kansas City
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.