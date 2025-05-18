Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 18, 2025, 7:10 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -130 Houston +110
Seattle -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172
at MINNESOTA -142 Cleveland +120
at ATHLETICS -126 LA Angels +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -174 at MIAMI +146
Cincinnati -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
Philadelphia -270 at COLORADO +220
at LA DODGERS -136 Arizona +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -142 at BOSTON +120
Baltimore -116 at MILWAUKEE -102
at ST. LOUIS -158 Detroit +134
Kansas City -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

