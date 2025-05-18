MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Houston +110 Seattle -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Houston +110 Seattle -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172 at MINNESOTA -142 Cleveland +120 at ATHLETICS -126 LA Angels +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -174 at MIAMI +146 Cincinnati -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 Philadelphia -270 at COLORADO +220 at LA DODGERS -136 Arizona +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -142 at BOSTON +120 Baltimore -116 at MILWAUKEE -102 at ST. LOUIS -158 Detroit +134 Kansas City -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

