Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 12:55 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -138 at TORONTO +118
at TEXAS -198 Houston +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -300 Pittsburgh +245
at ARIZONA -350 Colorado +280

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -134 N.Y Mets +114
at CHICAGO CUBS -275 Chicago White Sox +225
at BALTIMORE -152 Washington +128
Tampa Bay -146 at MIAMI +124
Cleveland -126 at CINCINNATI +108
at KANSAS CITY -126 St. Louis +108
Atlanta -118 at BOSTON +100
Minnesota -120 at MILWAUKEE +102
at SAN DIEGO -174 Seattle +146
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Athletics +114
at LA DODGERS -235 LA Angels +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -154 Winnipeg +128

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

