MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -138 at TORONTO +118 at TEXAS -198 Houston +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -300 Pittsburgh +245 at ARIZONA -350 Colorado +280

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -134 N.Y Mets +114 at CHICAGO CUBS -275 Chicago White Sox +225 at BALTIMORE -152 Washington +128 Tampa Bay -146 at MIAMI +124 Cleveland -126 at CINCINNATI +108 at KANSAS CITY -126 St. Louis +108 Atlanta -118 at BOSTON +100 Minnesota -120 at MILWAUKEE +102 at SAN DIEGO -174 Seattle +146 at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Athletics +114 at LA DODGERS -235 LA Angels +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -154 Winnipeg +128

