MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -138 at TORONTO +118 at TEXAS -198 Houston +166 National League…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-138
|at TORONTO
|+118
|at TEXAS
|-198
|Houston
|+166
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-300
|Pittsburgh
|+245
|at ARIZONA
|-350
|Colorado
|+280
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|N.Y Mets
|+114
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-275
|Chicago White Sox
|+225
|at BALTIMORE
|-152
|Washington
|+128
|Tampa Bay
|-146
|at MIAMI
|+124
|Cleveland
|-126
|at CINCINNATI
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-126
|St. Louis
|+108
|Atlanta
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|Minnesota
|-120
|at MILWAUKEE
|+102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Seattle
|+146
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Athletics
|+114
|at LA DODGERS
|-235
|LA Angels
|+194
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-154
|Winnipeg
|+128
