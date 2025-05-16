Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 16, 2025, 12:13 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (210) Boston

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -126 at TORONTO +108
at TEXAS -174 Houston +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -220 Pittsburgh +184
at ARIZONA -405 Colorado +320

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -225 Chicago White Sox +188
Cleveland -116 at CINCINNATI -102
Washington OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -134 N.Y Mets +116
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Atlanta -120 at BOSTON +102
at KANSAS CITY -162 St. Louis +136
Minnesota -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
at SAN DIEGO -148 Seattle +126
at LA DODGERS -300 LA Angels +245
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Athletics +144

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -240 Toronto +195

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up