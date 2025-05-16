NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (210) Boston MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|2½
|(210)
|Boston
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-126
|at TORONTO
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-174
|Houston
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-220
|Pittsburgh
|+184
|at ARIZONA
|-405
|Colorado
|+320
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-225
|Chicago White Sox
|+188
|Cleveland
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|Washington
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|N.Y Mets
|+116
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|at KANSAS CITY
|-162
|St. Louis
|+136
|Minnesota
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-148
|Seattle
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|LA Angels
|+245
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-172
|Athletics
|+144
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-240
|Toronto
|+195
