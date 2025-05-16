NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (210) Boston MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (210) Boston

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -126 at TORONTO +108 at TEXAS -174 Houston +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -220 Pittsburgh +184 at ARIZONA -405 Colorado +320

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -225 Chicago White Sox +188 Cleveland -116 at CINCINNATI -102 Washington OFF at BALTIMORE OFF at N.Y YANKEES -134 N.Y Mets +116 at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF Atlanta -120 at BOSTON +102 at KANSAS CITY -162 St. Louis +136 Minnesota -110 at MILWAUKEE -106 at SAN DIEGO -148 Seattle +126 at LA DODGERS -300 LA Angels +245 at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Athletics +144

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -240 Toronto +195

