NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4½ (208½) New York at MINNESOTA 11½ (204) Golden State

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -118 at BALTIMORE +100 Minnesota -118 at BALTIMORE +100 N.Y Yankees -144 at SEATTLE +122 at DETROIT -220 Boston +184 at TORONTO -142 Tampa Bay +120 at HOUSTON -132 Kansas City +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -130 St. Louis +110 Arizona -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106 at PHILADELPHIA -130 St. Louis +110 at N.Y METS -270 Pittsburgh +220 at ATLANTA -172 Washington +144 at CHICAGO CUBS -205 Miami +172

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -154 Milwaukee +130 at CINCINNATI -225 Chicago White Sox +188 at TEXAS -245 Colorado +200 at SAN DIEGO -184 LA Angels +154 at LA DODGERS -275 Athletics +225

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -144 at TORONTO +120 at VEGAS -122 Edmonton +102

