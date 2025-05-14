NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4½ (208½) New York at MINNESOTA 11½ (204) Golden State MLB Wednesday…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|4½
|(208½)
|New York
|at MINNESOTA
|11½
|(204)
|Golden State
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|Minnesota
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|N.Y Yankees
|-144
|at SEATTLE
|+122
|at DETROIT
|-220
|Boston
|+184
|at TORONTO
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-132
|Kansas City
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
|Arizona
|-110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
|at N.Y METS
|-270
|Pittsburgh
|+220
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|Washington
|+144
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-205
|Miami
|+172
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-154
|Milwaukee
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-225
|Chicago White Sox
|+188
|at TEXAS
|-245
|Colorado
|+200
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|LA Angels
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-275
|Athletics
|+225
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-144
|at TORONTO
|+120
|at VEGAS
|-122
|Edmonton
|+102
