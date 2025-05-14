Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 12:14 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (208½) New York
at MINNESOTA 11½ (204) Golden State

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -118 at BALTIMORE +100
Minnesota -118 at BALTIMORE +100
N.Y Yankees -144 at SEATTLE +122
at DETROIT -220 Boston +184
at TORONTO -142 Tampa Bay +120
at HOUSTON -132 Kansas City +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -130 St. Louis +110
Arizona -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106
at PHILADELPHIA -130 St. Louis +110
at N.Y METS -270 Pittsburgh +220
at ATLANTA -172 Washington +144
at CHICAGO CUBS -205 Miami +172

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -154 Milwaukee +130
at CINCINNATI -225 Chicago White Sox +188
at TEXAS -245 Colorado +200
at SAN DIEGO -184 LA Angels +154
at LA DODGERS -275 Athletics +225

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -144 at TORONTO +120
at VEGAS -122 Edmonton +102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up