NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 7½ (229) Indiana at OKLAHOMA CITY 10½ (221) Denver

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -130 Minnesota +110 Boston -112 at DETROIT -104 at TORONTO -126 Tampa Bay +108 at HOUSTON -138 Kansas City +118 N.Y Yankees -134 at SEATTLE +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -156 St. Louis +132 at N.Y METS -240 Pittsburgh +198 at ATLANTA -240 Washington +198 at CHICAGO CUBS -245 Miami +200 Arizona -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -124 Milwaukee +106 at CINCINNATI -196 Chicago White Sox +164 at TEXAS -205 Colorado +172 at SAN DIEGO -200 LA Angels +168 at LA DODGERS -198 Athletics +166

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -152 Winnipeg +126

