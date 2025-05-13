Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 13, 2025, 12:16 AM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (229) Indiana
at OKLAHOMA CITY 10½ (221) Denver

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -130 Minnesota +110
Boston -112 at DETROIT -104
at TORONTO -126 Tampa Bay +108
at HOUSTON -138 Kansas City +118
N.Y Yankees -134 at SEATTLE +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -156 St. Louis +132
at N.Y METS -240 Pittsburgh +198
at ATLANTA -240 Washington +198
at CHICAGO CUBS -245 Miami +200
Arizona -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -124 Milwaukee +106
at CINCINNATI -196 Chicago White Sox +164
at TEXAS -205 Colorado +172
at SAN DIEGO -200 LA Angels +168
at LA DODGERS -198 Athletics +166

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -152 Winnipeg +126

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

