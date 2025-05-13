NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 7½ (229) Indiana at OKLAHOMA CITY 10½ (221) Denver MLB Tuesday American…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|7½
|(229)
|Indiana
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|10½
|(221)
|Denver
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
|Boston
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Tampa Bay
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|Kansas City
|+118
|N.Y Yankees
|-134
|at SEATTLE
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|St. Louis
|+132
|at N.Y METS
|-240
|Pittsburgh
|+198
|at ATLANTA
|-240
|Washington
|+198
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-245
|Miami
|+200
|Arizona
|-116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|at CINCINNATI
|-196
|Chicago White Sox
|+164
|at TEXAS
|-205
|Colorado
|+172
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|LA Angels
|+168
|at LA DODGERS
|-198
|Athletics
|+166
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-152
|Winnipeg
|+126
