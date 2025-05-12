Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 12, 2025, 12:14 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (209½) at NEW YORK
Minnesota (200½) at GOLDEN STATE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -116 at DETROIT -102
Kansas City -116 at HOUSTON -102
N.Y Yankees -130 at SEATTLE +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -188 St. Louis +158
at N.Y METS -138 Pittsburgh +118
at ATLANTA -178 Washington +150
at CHICAGO CUBS -235 Miami +194
Arizona -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -126 at CLEVELAND +108
at TEXAS -270 Colorado +220
at SAN DIEGO -220 LA Angels +184

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -235 Washington +190
at EDMONTON -126 Vegas +105

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

