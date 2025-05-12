NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 6½ (209½) at NEW YORK Minnesota 5½ (200½) at GOLDEN STATE MLB Monday…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|6½
|(209½)
|at NEW YORK
|Minnesota
|5½
|(200½)
|at GOLDEN STATE
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|Kansas City
|-116
|at HOUSTON
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-130
|at SEATTLE
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-188
|St. Louis
|+158
|at N.Y METS
|-138
|Pittsburgh
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-178
|Washington
|+150
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-235
|Miami
|+194
|Arizona
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-126
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-270
|Colorado
|+220
|at SAN DIEGO
|-220
|LA Angels
|+184
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-235
|Washington
|+190
|at EDMONTON
|-126
|Vegas
|+105
