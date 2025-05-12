NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 6½ (209½) at NEW YORK Minnesota 5½ (200½) at GOLDEN STATE MLB Monday…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 6½ (209½) at NEW YORK Minnesota 5½ (200½) at GOLDEN STATE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -116 at DETROIT -102 Kansas City -116 at HOUSTON -102 N.Y Yankees -130 at SEATTLE +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -188 St. Louis +158 at N.Y METS -138 Pittsburgh +118 at ATLANTA -178 Washington +150 at CHICAGO CUBS -235 Miami +194 Arizona -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -126 at CLEVELAND +108 at TEXAS -270 Colorado +220 at SAN DIEGO -220 LA Angels +184

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -235 Washington +190 at EDMONTON -126 Vegas +105

