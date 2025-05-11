NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 6½ (227½) at DENVER Cleveland 5 (231) at INDIANA MLB Sunday American…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|6½
|(227½)
|at DENVER
|Cleveland
|5
|(231)
|at INDIANA
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+102
|at KANSAS CITY
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at ATHLETICS
|+108
|Baltimore
|-138
|at LA ANGELS
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|-138
|Toronto
|+118
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+108
|Atlanta
|-210
|at PITTSBURGH
|+176
|at WASHINGTON
|-124
|St. Louis
|+106
|San Diego
|-240
|at COLORADO
|+198
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|Milwaukee
|+126
|at MINNESOTA
|-146
|San Francisco
|+124
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|Cincinnati
|+126
|Miami
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at CLEVELAND
|+138
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-146
|Winnipeg
|+122
|at FLORIDA
|-184
|Toronto
|+152
