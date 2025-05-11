Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 11, 2025, 12:16 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City (227½) at DENVER
Cleveland 5 (231) at INDIANA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -120 at DETROIT +102
at KANSAS CITY -130 Boston +110
N.Y Yankees -126 at ATHLETICS +108
Baltimore -138 at LA ANGELS +118
at SEATTLE -138 Toronto +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -126 Chicago Cubs +108
Atlanta -210 at PITTSBURGH +176
at WASHINGTON -124 St. Louis +106
San Diego -240 at COLORADO +198
LA Dodgers -112 at ARIZONA -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -148 Milwaukee +126
at MINNESOTA -146 San Francisco +124
at HOUSTON -148 Cincinnati +126
Miami -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108
Philadelphia -164 at CLEVELAND +138

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -146 Winnipeg +122
at FLORIDA -184 Toronto +152

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up