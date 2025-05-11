NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 6½ (227½) at DENVER Cleveland 5 (231) at INDIANA MLB Sunday American…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 6½ (227½) at DENVER Cleveland 5 (231) at INDIANA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -120 at DETROIT +102 at KANSAS CITY -130 Boston +110 N.Y Yankees -126 at ATHLETICS +108 Baltimore -138 at LA ANGELS +118 at SEATTLE -138 Toronto +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -126 Chicago Cubs +108 Atlanta -210 at PITTSBURGH +176 at WASHINGTON -124 St. Louis +106 San Diego -240 at COLORADO +198 LA Dodgers -112 at ARIZONA -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -148 Milwaukee +126 at MINNESOTA -146 San Francisco +124 at HOUSTON -148 Cincinnati +126 Miami -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108 Philadelphia -164 at CLEVELAND +138

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -146 Winnipeg +122 at FLORIDA -184 Toronto +152

