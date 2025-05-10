NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (205) at NEW YORK Minnesota 5 (201) at GOLDEN STATE MLB Saturday…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (205) at NEW YORK Minnesota 5 (201) at GOLDEN STATE

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -154 at ATHLETICS +130 Texas -110 at DETROIT -106 Boston -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 Baltimore -138 at LA ANGELS +118 at SEATTLE -120 Toronto +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -138 at PITTSBURGH +118 St. Louis -118 at WASHINGTON +100 at N.Y METS -158 Chicago Cubs +134 LA Dodgers -110 at ARIZONA -106 San Diego -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -134 Milwaukee +114 Philadelphia -124 at CLEVELAND +106 Miami -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104 at HOUSTON -134 Cincinnati +116 San Francisco -116 at MINNESOTA -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -192 Washington +158 at EDMONTON -125 Vegas +104

