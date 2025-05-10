Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 10, 2025, 12:16 AM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (205) at NEW YORK
Minnesota 5 (201) at GOLDEN STATE

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -154 at ATHLETICS +130
Texas -110 at DETROIT -106
Boston -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
Baltimore -138 at LA ANGELS +118
at SEATTLE -120 Toronto +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
St. Louis -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at N.Y METS -158 Chicago Cubs +134
LA Dodgers -110 at ARIZONA -106
San Diego -200 at COLORADO +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -134 Milwaukee +114
Philadelphia -124 at CLEVELAND +106
Miami -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104
at HOUSTON -134 Cincinnati +116
San Francisco -116 at MINNESOTA -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -192 Washington +158
at EDMONTON -125 Vegas +104

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

