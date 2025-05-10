NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (205) at NEW YORK Minnesota 5 (201) at GOLDEN STATE MLB Saturday…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|5½
|(205)
|at NEW YORK
|Minnesota
|5
|(201)
|at GOLDEN STATE
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-154
|at ATHLETICS
|+130
|Texas
|-110
|at DETROIT
|-106
|Boston
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|Baltimore
|-138
|at LA ANGELS
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Toronto
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-138
|at PITTSBURGH
|+118
|St. Louis
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|at N.Y METS
|-158
|Chicago Cubs
|+134
|LA Dodgers
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
|San Diego
|-200
|at COLORADO
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+114
|Philadelphia
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
|Miami
|-112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-104
|at HOUSTON
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+116
|San Francisco
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-192
|Washington
|+158
|at EDMONTON
|-125
|Vegas
|+104
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.