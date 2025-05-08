NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 10½ (201½) Golden State MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|10½
|(201½)
|Golden State
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Texas
|+116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-245
|Chicago White Sox
|+200
|Toronto
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at ARIZONA
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-164
|at COLORADO
|+138
|Detroit
|-172
|at COLORADO
|+144
|Philadelphia
|-134
|at TAMPA BAY
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-137
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|at VEGAS
|-137
|Edmonton
|+114
