Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 8, 2025, 12:55 AM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 10½ (201½) Golden State

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -162 Baltimore +136
at BOSTON -134 Texas +116
at KANSAS CITY -245 Chicago White Sox +200
Toronto -122 at LA ANGELS +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -178 Cincinnati +150
LA Dodgers -154 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -164 at COLORADO +138
Detroit -172 at COLORADO +144
Philadelphia -134 at TAMPA BAY +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -137 at WASHINGTON +114
at VEGAS -137 Edmonton +114

