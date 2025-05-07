Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 12:55 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 10½ (211) New York
at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (229½) Denver

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATHLETICS -124 Seattle +106
at BOSTON -126 Texas +108
at MINNESOTA -144 Baltimore +122
at KANSAS CITY -220 Chicago White Sox +184
Toronto -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -172 Pittsburgh +144
at CHICAGO CUBS -136 San Francisco +116
N.Y Mets -124 at ARIZONA +106
LA Dodgers -225 at MIAMI +188
Cincinnati -110 at ATLANTA -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -126 at WASHINGTON +108
Houston -134 at MILWAUKEE +114
at N.Y YANKEES -174 San Diego +146
Philadelphia -134 at TAMPA BAY +114
Detroit -176 at COLORADO +148

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -137 at TORONTO +114
Dallas -125 at WINNIPEG +104

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

