NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (211) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (229½) Denver MLB Wednesday…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|10½
|(211)
|New York
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|11
|(229½)
|Denver
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATHLETICS
|-124
|Seattle
|+106
|at BOSTON
|-126
|Texas
|+108
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Baltimore
|+122
|at KANSAS CITY
|-220
|Chicago White Sox
|+184
|Toronto
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-172
|Pittsburgh
|+144
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-136
|San Francisco
|+116
|N.Y Mets
|-124
|at ARIZONA
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-225
|at MIAMI
|+188
|Cincinnati
|-110
|at ATLANTA
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-126
|at WASHINGTON
|+108
|Houston
|-134
|at MILWAUKEE
|+114
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-174
|San Diego
|+146
|Philadelphia
|-134
|at TAMPA BAY
|+114
|Detroit
|-176
|at COLORADO
|+148
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-137
|at TORONTO
|+114
|Dallas
|-125
|at WINNIPEG
|+104
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
