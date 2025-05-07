NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (211) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (229½) Denver MLB Wednesday…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (211) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (229½) Denver

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATHLETICS -124 Seattle +106 at BOSTON -126 Texas +108 at MINNESOTA -144 Baltimore +122 at KANSAS CITY -220 Chicago White Sox +184 Toronto -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -172 Pittsburgh +144 at CHICAGO CUBS -136 San Francisco +116 N.Y Mets -124 at ARIZONA +106 LA Dodgers -225 at MIAMI +188 Cincinnati -110 at ATLANTA -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -126 at WASHINGTON +108 Houston -134 at MILWAUKEE +114 at N.Y YANKEES -174 San Diego +146 Philadelphia -134 at TAMPA BAY +114 Detroit -176 at COLORADO +148

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -137 at TORONTO +114 Dallas -125 at WINNIPEG +104

