NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 9 (229½) Indiana at MINNESOTA 7 (209½) Golden State MLB Tuesday American…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|9
|(229½)
|Indiana
|at MINNESOTA
|7
|(209½)
|Golden State
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
|at KANSAS CITY
|-220
|Chicago White Sox
|+184
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Seattle
|-118
|at ATHLETICS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-260
|at MIAMI
|+215
|at ATLANTA
|-230
|Cincinnati
|+190
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-148
|San Francisco
|+126
|Pittsburgh
|-124
|at ST. LOUIS
|+106
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|Cleveland
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at TAMPA BAY
|+108
|San Diego
|-110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-106
|Houston
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Detroit
|-172
|at COLORADO
|+144
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-125
|at WASHINGTON
|+104
|at VEGAS
|-138
|Edmonton
|+115
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.