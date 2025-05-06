NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 9 (229½) Indiana at MINNESOTA 7 (209½) Golden State MLB Tuesday American…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 9 (229½) Indiana at MINNESOTA 7 (209½) Golden State

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -118 at BOSTON +100 at MINNESOTA -162 Baltimore +136 at KANSAS CITY -220 Chicago White Sox +184 Toronto OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Seattle -118 at ATHLETICS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -260 at MIAMI +215 at ATLANTA -230 Cincinnati +190 at CHICAGO CUBS -148 San Francisco +126 Pittsburgh -124 at ST. LOUIS +106 N.Y Mets -116 at ARIZONA -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -118 at WASHINGTON +100 Cleveland -118 at WASHINGTON +100 Philadelphia -126 at TAMPA BAY +108 San Diego -110 at N.Y YANKEES -106 Houston OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF Detroit -172 at COLORADO +144

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -125 at WASHINGTON +104 at VEGAS -138 Edmonton +115

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.