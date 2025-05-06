Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 6, 2025, 12:12 AM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 9 (229½) Indiana
at MINNESOTA 7 (209½) Golden State

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -118 at BOSTON +100
at MINNESOTA -162 Baltimore +136
at KANSAS CITY -220 Chicago White Sox +184
Toronto OFF at LA ANGELS OFF
Seattle -118 at ATHLETICS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -260 at MIAMI +215
at ATLANTA -230 Cincinnati +190
at CHICAGO CUBS -148 San Francisco +126
Pittsburgh -124 at ST. LOUIS +106
N.Y Mets -116 at ARIZONA -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -118 at WASHINGTON +100
Philadelphia -126 at TAMPA BAY +108
San Diego -110 at N.Y YANKEES -106
Houston OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF
Detroit -172 at COLORADO +144

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -125 at WASHINGTON +104
at VEGAS -138 Edmonton +115

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

