Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 5, 2025, 12:16 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 9 (212½) New York
at OKLAHOMA CITY (225) Denver

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -250 Chicago White Sox +205
Seattle -110 at ATHLETICS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -174 at MIAMI +146
at ATLANTA -142 Cincinnati +120
at CHICAGO CUBS -146 San Francisco +124
at ST. LOUIS -152 Pittsburgh +128
N.Y Mets -116 at ARIZONA -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at N.Y YANKEES -142 San Diego +120
Houston -116 at MILWAUKEE -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -126 at TORONTO +105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up