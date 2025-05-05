NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9 (212½) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (225) Denver MLB Monday…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|9
|(212½)
|New York
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|9½
|(225)
|Denver
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-250
|Chicago White Sox
|+205
|Seattle
|-110
|at ATHLETICS
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-174
|at MIAMI
|+146
|at ATLANTA
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-146
|San Francisco
|+124
|at ST. LOUIS
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+128
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|San Diego
|+120
|Houston
|-116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-126
|at TORONTO
|+105
