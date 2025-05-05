NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9 (212½) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (225) Denver MLB Monday…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 9 (212½) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (225) Denver

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at KANSAS CITY -250 Chicago White Sox +205 Seattle -110 at ATHLETICS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -174 at MIAMI +146 at ATLANTA -142 Cincinnati +120 at CHICAGO CUBS -146 San Francisco +124 at ST. LOUIS -152 Pittsburgh +128 N.Y Mets -116 at ARIZONA -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -118 at WASHINGTON +100 at N.Y YANKEES -142 San Diego +120 Houston -116 at MILWAUKEE -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -126 at TORONTO +105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.