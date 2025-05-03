Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 3, 2025, 12:56 AM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 1 (205½) LA Clippers

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -174 Tampa Bay +146
Houston -250 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +205
at TORONTO -136 Cleveland +116
Minnesota -112 at BOSTON -104
Seattle -134 at TEXAS +114
Kansas City -112 at BALTIMORE -104
Detroit -180 at LA ANGELS +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
San Diego -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
at SAN FRANCISCO -290 Colorado +235
Arizona -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
at CINCINNATI -180 Washington +152
Chicago Cubs OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF
LA Dodgers -112 at ATLANTA -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -120 Athletics +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -142 at DALLAS +118

