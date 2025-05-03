NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 1 (205½) LA Clippers MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|1
|(205½)
|LA Clippers
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-174
|Tampa Bay
|+146
|Houston
|-250
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+205
|at TORONTO
|-136
|Cleveland
|+116
|Minnesota
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|Seattle
|-134
|at TEXAS
|+114
|Kansas City
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|Detroit
|-180
|at LA ANGELS
|+152
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|San Diego
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-290
|Colorado
|+235
|Arizona
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|at CINCINNATI
|-180
|Washington
|+152
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at ATLANTA
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-120
|Athletics
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-142
|at DALLAS
|+118
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.