Sporting draws at Benfica and the Portuguese league will be decided in the final round

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese league will be decided in the final round with Sporting Lisbon and Benfica level on points after the crosstown rivals drew 1-1 in a potentially decisive derby on Saturday.

Sporting could have clinched the title with a victory at Benfica, while the host could have also been proclaimed champion with a victory by two goals.

The stalemate means Sporting, which holds the head-to-head goal advantage thanks to a 1-0 win earlier this season, only needs to match Benfica’s result next weekend. Benfica needs to better Sporting’s result.

Sporting struck first when Francisco Trincão scored four minutes in. The forward was set up on the edge of the area by Viktor Gyökeres.

Muhammed Aktürkoğlu leveled in the 63rd for Benfica. Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis dribbled past five defenders inside the area before assisting his teammate to knock in the equalizer.

Sporting host Guimaraes in the final round next weekend, while Benfica is at Braga.

