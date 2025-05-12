Spanish coach Riveiro leaves South African club amid Al Ahly link ahead of FIFA Club World Cup

CAIRO (AP) — Spanish coach José Riveiro was released Monday by South African soccer club Orlando Pirates amid reports he…

CAIRO (AP) — Spanish coach José Riveiro was released Monday by South African soccer club Orlando Pirates amid reports he will go to Egypt and join Al Ahly ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.

Al Ahly plays Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the opening game of the monthlong FIFA tournament on June 14.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Orlando Pirates for allowing me the opportunity to leave before the end of my contract,” Riveiro said in a statement on the club’s website.

Al Ahly, the African champion in four of the past five seasons, has been without a full-time coach since Marcel Koller left last month after elimination in the CAF Champions League semifinals by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates said Riveiro “will be on the bench for the final time” at the team’s game on Tuesday.

“Jose approached us a few weeks ago with a request to be released from his contract ahead of schedule, having signed with a new club,” club chairman Irvin Khoza said in a statement on Pirates’ website.

Riveiro spent nearly three years at Orlando Pirates and previously coached in Finland.

Al Ahly has not announced talks with the 47-year-old Spaniard which have been reported in Egyptian media.

Al Ahly qualified for the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup by winning the African title in 2021, then again in 2023 and 2024.

After playing Inter Miami at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium, Al Ahly has two more Group A games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, against Palmeiras and Porto.

